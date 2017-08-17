Yankees' Chase Headley: Takes seat Thursday
Headley is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
Despite collecting two hits in Wednesday's win, Headley will head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games. Recently recalled Tyler Austin will start at first base in his place, batting seventh.
