Play

Yankees' Chase Headley: Takes seat Thursday

Headley is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

Despite collecting two hits in Wednesday's win, Headley will head to the bench for a breather after starting five straight games. Recently recalled Tyler Austin will start at first base in his place, batting seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast