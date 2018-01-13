Yankees' Chasen Shreve: Avoids arbitration
Shreve agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Saturday, avoiding arbitration.
This was the first year he was an arbitration-eligible player. In 2017, Shreve posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 58:25 K:BB in 45.1 innings of relief. Heading into this upcoming campaign, he should remain in a middle-inning role as the top left-hander in the Yankees' bullpen outside of Aroldis Chapman.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...