Shreve agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Saturday, avoiding arbitration.

This was the first year he was an arbitration-eligible player. In 2017, Shreve posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 58:25 K:BB in 45.1 innings of relief. Heading into this upcoming campaign, he should remain in a middle-inning role as the top left-hander in the Yankees' bullpen outside of Aroldis Chapman.