Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

After the Yankees acquired Jaime Garcia from the Twins earlier Sunday to bolster their rotation, the team no longer had a need for No. 5 starter Caleb Smith, who was optioned back to Triple-A to make room for an extra arm in the bullpen in Shreve. Though he's excelled in his previous 29 appearances with the Yankees, turning in a 2.77 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 26 innings, Shreve probably won't see much usage in high-leverage situations in his latest stint in the big leagues due to the unparalleled relief depth New York already has on hand.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast