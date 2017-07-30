Yankees' Chasen Shreve: Brought back from minors
Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
After the Yankees acquired Jaime Garcia from the Twins earlier Sunday to bolster their rotation, the team no longer had a need for No. 5 starter Caleb Smith, who was optioned back to Triple-A to make room for an extra arm in the bullpen in Shreve. Though he's excelled in his previous 29 appearances with the Yankees, turning in a 2.77 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 26 innings, Shreve probably won't see much usage in high-leverage situations in his latest stint in the big leagues due to the unparalleled relief depth New York already has on hand.
