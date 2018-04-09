Shreve retired the side on six pitches in his lone inning of relief in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles in 12 innings.

With five strikeouts over four scoreless frames this season, Shreve has been a more than capable middle-relief option for the Yankees, but he's not expected to be a regular part of the bridge to closer Aroldis Chapman so long as Dellin Betances, David Robertson and Chad Green are all reasonably healthy and effective. While making bats miss has never been an issue for Shreve, he'll need to rein in the long balls before becoming a more reliable roster member in AL-only settings. He owns a 1.53 HR/9 over parts of five seasons in the big leagues.