Yankees' Chasen Shreve: Delivers scoreless inning
Shreve retired the side on six pitches in his lone inning of relief in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles in 12 innings.
With five strikeouts over four scoreless frames this season, Shreve has been a more than capable middle-relief option for the Yankees, but he's not expected to be a regular part of the bridge to closer Aroldis Chapman so long as Dellin Betances, David Robertson and Chad Green are all reasonably healthy and effective. While making bats miss has never been an issue for Shreve, he'll need to rein in the long balls before becoming a more reliable roster member in AL-only settings. He owns a 1.53 HR/9 over parts of five seasons in the big leagues.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...