Shreve picked up his second career save with a scoreless inning Saturday against the Mets.

Shreve was called on to bail out Aroldis Chapman, who nearly blew a four-run lead after allowing the first five batters to reach base. Shreve got Devin Mesoraco to ground into a double play and got Wilmer Flores out on a comebacker. Despite the clutch performance, it would be a surprise to see Shreve given many more similar opportunities, as secondary closing options David Robertson and Dellin Betances would likely have gotten the nod had they not already pitched in the game.