Shreve signed a minor-league contract with New York on Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Shreve joined the Rangers on a minor-league deal in May but was released June 15 after accruing a 1.61 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 22.1 frames for Triple-A Round Rock. He'll report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following his most recent signing.