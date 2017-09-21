Yankees' Chasen Shreve: Nabs win Wednesday
Shreve (4-1) was credited with the win after throwing three shutout innings with three strikeouts to just one walk in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
Though he's not typically deployed in a long-man role, manager Joe Girardi had to get creative after getting just three innings out of starter Luis Severino. Shreve was extremely efficient, needing just 33 pitches for the three frames to grab his first win since July. The southpaw will likely continue to be called upon to get lefties out, but he also proved capable of providing length Wednesday.
