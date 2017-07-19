Shreve was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Shreve proved to be a casualty from the blockbuster deal that netted the Yankees with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, as well as Todd Frazier. He will head back down to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has allowed just one earned run during six innings of work this season. Shreve hasn't played at the Triple-A level since April, spending the majority of the season with New York serving as a key cog out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old has accumulated a 2.77 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP over the course of 26 innings at the big-league level this year, and could work his way back into the fold later on this summer, especially if the injury bug decides to strike.