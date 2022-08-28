site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-chasen-shreve-signs-minor-league-deal | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Chasen Shreve: Signs minor-league deal
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Shreve signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday.
Shreve was let by the Mets in early July and will now receive a chance in the minors with the Yankees. The left-hander has a 6.49 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 26.1 innings this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read