Gonzalez's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his start Sunday against the Orioles.

Gonzalez logged a 3.63 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 22.1 innings over five starts after joining the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate. The journeyman righty made six appearances (four starts) in the majors earlier this season with the Twins and Brewers and never went deeper than four innings, so he is unlikely to qualify for the win Sunday.