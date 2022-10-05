Gonzalez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Gonzalez lost his spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster after joining the major-league club last weekend, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The right-hander made seven appearances (five starts) between the Brewers, Twins and Yankees this year and posted a 5.87 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 23 innings. It seems unlikely that he'll factor into the Yankees' postseason plans as long as the team's pitching staff remains relatively healthy.
