Gonzalez will be called up by the Yankees to start Sunday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The status of Sunday's series finale against Baltimore is somewhat up in the air due to inclement weather predicted for the Bronx, but Gonzalez will draw the start if the game takes place. After making big-league appearances with the Twins and Brewers earlier in the year, the right-hander joined the Yankees on a minor-league deal at the end of August and posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 22.1 innings over five starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.