Iannetta was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday.

Iannetta served as a third catcher for the Yankees to begin the season since rosters were expanded to 30 players, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Masahiro Tanaka (concussion), who was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move. The catcher didn't appear in any of the Yankees' first six games of the 2020 campaign. Given the 37-year-old's lack of production over his career, it's unlikely that he'll be claimed off waivers.

