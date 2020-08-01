Iannetta was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday.
Iannetta served as a third catcher for the Yankees to begin the season since rosters were expanded to 30 players, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Masahiro Tanaka (concussion), who was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move. The catcher didn't appear in any of the Yankees' first six games of the 2020 campaign. Given the 37-year-old's lack of production over his career, it's unlikely that he'll be claimed off waivers.
More News
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Opens season in majors•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Claims spot on 60-man roster•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Unlikely to land roster spot•
-
Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Gets minor-league deal with Yankees•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Designated for assignment•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Expected to lose roster spot•