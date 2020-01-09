Play

Iannetta signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 36-year-old appeared in 52 major-league games for the Rockies last season, but he was designated for assignment in August after struggling both defensively and at the plate. Given Iannetta's past experience, he'll likely be a non-roster invitee for spring training.

