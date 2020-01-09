Yankees' Chris Iannetta: Gets minor-league deal with Yankees
Iannetta signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 36-year-old appeared in 52 major-league games for the Rockies last season, but he was designated for assignment in August after struggling both defensively and at the plate. Given Iannetta's past experience, he'll likely be a non-roster invitee for spring training.
More News
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Designated for assignment•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Expected to lose roster spot•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Two starts in three games•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Crushes sixth home run•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Seeing light playing time•
-
Rockies' Chris Iannetta: Swats fifth home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...