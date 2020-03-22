Iannetta is expected to be edged out for the Yankees' No. 2 catcher role by Kyle Higashioka, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees signed Iannetta to a minor-league contract in early January and brought him to camp as a non-roster invitee. While the veteran performed well this spring, hitting .400 (8-for-20) with three doubles and eight walks, Higashioka impressed as well with a .276 average (8-for-29) and a trio of home runs. That Grapefruit League production, combined with his tenure with the organization and lack of minor-league options, appears to have earned Higashioka the opportunity to back up Gary Sanchez to begin the campaign.