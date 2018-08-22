Yankees' Chris Rabago: Claimed by Yankees
Rabago was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Wednesday and optioned to Double-A Trenton.
Rabago was hitting just .213/.292/.361 across 66 games with Double-A Hartford before the Rockies opted to drop him from their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old will serve as organizational catching depth for the Yankees.
