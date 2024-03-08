Schmidt is throwing a new split-changeup this spring, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Schmidt threw a changeup on only 1.5 percent of his pitches last season, and when he did go to the offering, batters knocked it to the tune of a .429 batting average. The right-hander has since worked on changing his grip on the pitch, modeling the adjustment after the grip of Blue Jays hurler Kevin Gausman. Of course, the Yankees would be ecstatic if Schmidt's results are anything close to Gausman's, but even if the new offering brings less dramatic improvement it could help Schmidt bring stability to the back of the team's rotation. The hurler posted a mediocre 4.64 ERA and 1.35 WHIP along with a 149:46 K:BB last season, but he gave an injury-riddled staff 159 innings, and manager Aaron Boone said in late February that Schmidt is guaranteed a spot in New York's Opening Day rotation.