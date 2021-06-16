Schmidt (elbow) used all of his pitches during a bullpen session Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

A week ago, Schmidt was throwing only fastballs in his bullpens, so it is a promising sign of progress that he is now deploying his full arsenal. The right-hander doesn't yet have a target date to begin a rehab assignment, but he is closing in on throwing to live hitters, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.