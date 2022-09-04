Schmidt (5-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking none over 4.1 innings.

Despite allowing no walks and four hits, Schmidt picked up the loss thanks to a Yandy Diaz two-run single in the third inning that would turn out to be the winning runs for the Rays. This was Schmidt's third appearance this season as a starter, although he may be called upon to start more games with Nestor Cortes on the IL. Schmidt seems to have a short leash for the Yankees as a starter, which limits his fantasy upside.