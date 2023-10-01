Schmidt did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits over four innings in a 5-2 victory over the Royals. He struck out three without issuing any walks.

The 27-year-old hurler limited the damage to a run-scoring single by Nelson Velazquez in the first frame and a Salvador Perez solo homer in the third, but was removed after just four innings for the second consecutive outing. Schmidt enjoyed a solid 14-start stretch between May 25 and Aug. 8 during which he posted a 6-2 record with a 3.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 70 innings. However, the right-hander faded down the stretch, accumulating a 5.73 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across his final nine starts (44 innings) and will close out his 2023 campaign with a record of 9-9, a 4.64 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 149:46 K:BB in 159 innings.