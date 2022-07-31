Schmidt allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five across three scoreless innings to earn the save Saturday against the Royals.

Schmidt recorded a three-inning save for his second consecutive outing, this time maintaining a six-run lead. Though low-leverage save chances are often fluky, the Yankees seem to be making a choice to use Schmidt in this manner since Michael King (elbow) was lost for the season. As a result, Schmidt could be a sneaky source of a handful of saves in the final two months of the season. He'll also help with ratios, as he has maintained a 2.67 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 27 innings on the campaign.