Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Schmidt is dealing with a "cranky" back, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The skipper is not concerned, noting that Schmidt threw an "aggressive" flat-ground session Wednesday and is expected to throw off the mound Friday. It's not clear when Schmidt might be ready to appear in a Grapefruit League contest, but at this juncture it does not appear to be an injury fantasy managers should be worried about.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Avoids arbitration with Yanks•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Starting Game 3 of World Series•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Gets nod for ALDS Game 3•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Tagged for four runs•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Fans seven in loss•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Takes tough-luck loss•