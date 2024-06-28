Schmidt (lat) began playing catch Monday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Schmidt still has a ways to go before throwing again, but he has at least taken the first step in his rehab program. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list June 18 with a right lat strain, and before the injury he was 5-3 over 11 starts with a 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB over 60.2 innings.