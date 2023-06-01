Schmidt allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.2 scoreless innings during Wednesday's outing against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Schmidt put together his best outing of the season but could not come out with a win after George Kirby shut out the Yankees through eight innings of work. Schmidt has now gone at least five innings in three straight starts while allowing two runs or less. He was noticeably effective against the Mariners' lefties, as they went just 1-for-10 against him. For the year, left-handed hitters have a .330 batting average against the 27-year-old, so Wednesday's accomplishment was particularly impressive. Schmidt has dropped his ERA to a 5.01 to go along with a 1.51 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB over 55.2 innings. He'll look to continue his successful stretch next week in a home start against the White Sox.