Schmidt will open the year with High-A Tampa, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

This is quite a bump up for Schmidt, who made eight total appearances last year in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, and has never pitched in a full-season league. To jump Schmidt over Low-A completely speaks to how advanced the Yankees think their first-round pick from 2017 is. Assuming he stays healthy, Schmidt will likely split the season between High-A and Double-A.

