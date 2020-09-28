Schmidt (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Marlins.

Schmidt was making his first major-league start in Sunday's season finale, and he gave up three runs in the second frame while only lasting four innings overall. He was charged with the loss as the Marlins' pitching staff tossed a shutout in the contest. The highly-touted prospect had mixed results in his first three big-league appearances in 2020, and it's unclear whether he'll play a role for the Yankees during the postseason.