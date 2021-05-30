Schmidt (elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old has slowly been building up his arm by playing long toss over the past few weeks, but he's now thrown his first bullpen session since suffering the elbow strain in February. Schmidt should continue throwing bullpen sessions over the next couple weeks before facing live hitters.
