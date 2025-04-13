Schmidt (shoulder) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Royals, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees will wait until Wednesday to officially reinstate Schmidt from the IL, but he's been given the green light to make his 2025 debut after turning in a pair of strong rehab starts at Double-A Somerset. In his most recent outing Thursday, Schmidt struck out four over four scoreless innings while allowing three hits and and no walks. He tossed 61 pitches in that start, and while Schmidt will likely have his workload monitored closely Wednesday, he should be capable of reaching five innings if he's efficient.