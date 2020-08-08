According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Schmidt "could certainly factor in" to the Yankees' plans at some point this season, but he won't pitch this weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees starters not named Gerrit Cole have been mostly unimpressive this season, but the organization has thus far resisted the temptation to promote its top pitching prospect. Schmidt impressed in spring training and summer camp, so service-time considerations could be a factor in the team's decision to keep him off the active roster. Still, the right-hander could certainly make his major-league debut at some point during the campaign, especially if starters Jordan Montgomery, James Paxton and J.A. Happ continue to struggle.