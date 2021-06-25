Schmidt (elbow) will throw approximately two innings off a mound Saturday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Schmidt threw all of his pitches in a throwing session last week, and he'll continue to ramp up his intensity as he recovers from an elbow strain that he sustained in February. Manager Aaron Boone said that the right-hander could face hitters after Saturday's throwing session if all goes well.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Advancing in recovery•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Throwing only fastballs•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Completes bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Progress remains slow•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Yet to throw beyond 100 feet•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Impressing during rehab process•