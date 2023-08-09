Schmidt (8-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out seven.

Schmidt picked up his sixth win in his last eight appearances and has now gone 11 straight starts without taking a loss. Despite allowing just four hits and fanning seven batters, Schmidt fell two outs shy of a quality start and was pulled at 88 pitches. His lone blemish on the day came on a solo homer by Andrew Benintendi, the sixth long ball Schmidt has allowed in as many appearances. Tuesday's outing also marked his 14th consecutive start allowing three or fewer runs, a streak that dates back to May 14. The 27-year-old is expected to take the mound against the Marlins this weekend.