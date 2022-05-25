Schmidt (3-2) picked up the win against Baltimore on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run and striking out one batter over two innings.

Schmidt checked in for the 10th inning and retired all three batters he faced to keep the score tied. He remained in for the 11th frame and allowed the designated runner to score on a pair of groundouts, but the Yankees walked off with a win in the bottom of the inning to provide Schmidt with the win. The right-hander has allowed only one earned run over 13 innings this season while posting a 10:4 K:BB.