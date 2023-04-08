Schmidt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was another shaky outing for the right-hander, who needed 84 pitches (53 strikes) to record only 10 outs and put more strain on the bullpen. Schmidt has yet to complete the fourth inning through two starts this season, and his 9.45 ERA suggests the only thing keeping him in the Yankees' rotation is the team's lack of healthy alternatives.