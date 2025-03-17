Schmidt (shoulder) felt "great" during a 24-pitch bullpen session Monday and expects to be ready for his season debut April 3 against the Diamondbacks, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Schmidt threw a bullpen session instead of a scheduled Grapefruit League start because he's had some trouble bouncing back in between outings. However, it does not appear at this juncture that he's in danger of missing his first turn once the regular season begins.
