Schmidt (back) threw a "two-up" bullpen session Tuesday and expects to throw a live batting practice session by this weekend, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

As long as Schmidt gets through his live batting practice session without any problems, he should be cleared for game action in short order, perhaps as soon as next week. The right-hander is working his way back from a minor back issue, but at this point there is no real concern about his Opening Day availability.