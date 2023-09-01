Schmidt tossed 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

Schmidt was solid through four frames, holding the Tigers scoreless while yielding just two hits. The right-hander couldn't keep it going in the fifth, as Zack Short led off the inning with a solo shot and Detroit scored twice more before Schmidt was lifted with two outs. This was just the second time in his past nine starts that Schmidt has failed to complete five innings, and he now has a 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 133:38 K:BB over 134.1 frames on the season.