Schmidt (3-1) picked up the win Saturday over the Tigers, giving up three runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander tied his season high in strikeouts while generating 33 called or swinging strikes among his 91 pitches. Schmidt has been remarkably consistent to begin the season, allowing between one and three runs in every start and completing five innings in six of seven outings, although he has yet to last a full six frames. He'll take a 3.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 36 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come next weekend in Tampa Bay.