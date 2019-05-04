Schmidt has posted a 3.97 and 1.58 WHIP through five starts at High-A Tampa, striking out 25 while walking 11 through 22.2 innings.

Schmidt's control could be better, but his numbers are skewed a little by one five-walk outing in his second start this year. The 2017 first-round pick for the Yankees is skipping Low-A entirely, so grade his results on the curve.