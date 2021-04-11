Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Schmidt (elbow) will seek a second opinion before the Yankees decide the next step in the right-hander's rehab program, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

According to Boone, Schmidt is still exhibited symptoms of the extensor strain he sustained in late February, which has prevented him from starting up a throwing program a couple weeks as had been anticipated. Boone noted that he remains optimistic Schmidt will avoid surgery to address the elbow injury, but the 25-year-old's lack of meaningful progress in his recovery thus far is concerning nonetheless. Even if the second opinion brings positive news, Schmidt likely won't be ready to make his 2021 debut until at least late May after he was placed on the 60-day injured list prior to Opening Day.