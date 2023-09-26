Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over four innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Monday.

The only runs Schmidt allowed came on an Alek Thomas double in the first inning. However, after a clean second frame, the right-handed hurler labored in the third and fourth, allowing a pair of runners in each inning. He didn't return for the fifth after having thrown 79 pitches. This was Schmidt's shortest outing since Aug. 14, when he gave up eight runs over 2.1 frames against Atlanta. He figures to have one more start remaining this season, which lines up to come against the Royals over the weekend.