Schmidt (1-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers after allowing two hits with six strikeouts and one walk across 3.1 scoreless innings.

The 26-year-old picked up the loss in both of his previous appearances despite giving up only one earned run, but he secured his first victory of 2022 on Tuesday after starter Gerrit Cole failed to make it through two innings. Schmidt will be unavailable for a few days after throwing 54 pitches, but he should continue to be a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for manager Aaron Boone.