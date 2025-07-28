default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schmidt revealed Monday that the right elbow UCL surgery he underwent July 11 was an internal brace procedure, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Having the internal brace procedure rather than a full Tommy John repair gives Schmidt a much better chance of contributing next season, with the righty proclaiming Monday that "I'll be a factor next year." Schmidt previously underwent Tommy John surgery back in 2017 before he was drafted.

More News