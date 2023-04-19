Schmidt (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five over 3.2 innings while taking the loss against the Angels on Tuesday.

Schmidt's struggles continued into Tuesday's start. He kicked off the game by allowing a leadoff double to Taylor Ward and then served a hanging breaking ball to Shohei Ohtani that found its way into the right field seats for a quick 2-0 deficit. The 27-year-old ran into more issues in the fourth, allowing two doubles and a single to give the Halos a 4-0 cushion. Schmidt's numbers through four starts are less than ideal. He now sits at an 8.79 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and a 16:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings and is showing major vulnerability against lefties so far, who are hitting .412 against him. Manager Aaron Boone said after the game that Schmidt is still sticking in the starting rotation for now. The team is working to get back Luis Severino (lat) and Carlos Rodon (forearm) from the IL, but until either of them are activated, Schmidt should still have the opportunity to remain a starter.