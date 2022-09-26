Schmidt (foot) made two appearances during the Yankees' four-game series with the Red Sox over the weekend, covering two innings while allowing four earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one.

After he was removed from his Sept. 18 relief appearance in Milwaukee due to a foot injury, Schmidt received a few days off before the Yankees made him available out of the bullpen. The right-hander was hit hard in his return to action Thursday, as he allowed four of the seven batters he faced to reach base to squander a 3-0 lead. The Yankees eventually came back to win Thursday's contest, and Schmidt rebounded in another high-leverage opportunity Saturday, retiring the side en route to notching his third hold of the season. He should remain an integral part of the Yankees bullpen during what's left of the campaign.