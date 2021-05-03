Yankees Senior Director of Player Development Kevin Reese said Monday that Schmidt (elbow) has looked "fantastic" during his rehab program in Tampa, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Reese didn't elaborate on where exactly Schmidt stands in his recovery from a right elbow strain, but the 25-year-old has apparently steered clear of any setbacks since beginning a throwing program more than a week ago. Since the Yankees moved Schmidt to the 60-day injured list prior to Opening Day, he won't be eligible for reinstatement until late May, but Reese appears confident the right-hander will make an impact for the big club at some point in 2021. Once deemed healthy, Schmidt will most likely report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.