Schmidt could be competing for a rotation spot during spring training, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.
Though Deivi Garcia is likely the favorite to land the fifth-starter role, manager Aaron Boone's indication Wednesday that he foresees a competition for the spot opens the door for Schmidt to challenge for the honor with a strong showing this spring. Schmidt allowed five earned runs over 6.1 innings in his first taste of the big leagues last season.
