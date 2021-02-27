Schmidt's elbow injury is considered minor, and he hopes to return soon, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Schmidt has been shut down to begin spring training due to an extensor strain in his elbow, but he said Saturday that the injury is a minor one. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will return in time to build up enough ahead of Opening Day, but he appears to have avoided a long-term issue.
