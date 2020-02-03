Play

Schmidt was invited to the Yankees' major-league spring training Monday.

Schmidt advanced to the Double-A level in 2019, posting a 2.37 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP over 19.0 innings. In total, the right-hander recorded a 3.47 ERA with a 102:28 K:BB over 90.2 innings in the minors last year. The 23-year-old will likely begin the 2020 season with Double-A Trenton, but he'll get the chance to work with the big-league coaching staff during spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories