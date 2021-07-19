Schmidt (elbow) isn't expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list until September, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Schmdit has been throwing off a mound for several weeks now, but the Yankees have yet to clear him to face hitters. Because of the slow progress in his recovery from a strained right elbow, Schmidt will likely be brought along slowly in his ramp-up program once he advances to facing hitters. The Yankees still plan to develop Schmidt as a starter over the long haul, but due to the extensive time he's already missed, he'll likely be deployed as a reliever if he makes it back to the big club before season's end.