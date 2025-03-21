Schmidt (shoulder) is likely to begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Schmidt felt good during a 32-pitch live batting practice session Thursday and recovered well Friday. However, he admitted that taking his first turn in the regular-season rotation would "handcuff" the club since he's not fully stretched out. As long as he continues to trend in a good direction, Schmidt's stint on the IL should be brief. With Schmidt out, both Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren should be part of the Yankees' Opening Day rotation.
